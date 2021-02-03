World
G7 foreign ministers 'deeply concerned' by Myanmar coup: statement
- We call upon the military to immediately end the state of emergency.
03 Feb 2021
LONDON: The foreign ministers of the G7 group of some of the world's wealthiest nations said Wednesday they are "deeply concerned" by the military coup in Myanmar.
"We are deeply concerned by the detention of political leaders and civil society activists, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and targeting of the media," they said in a joint statement issued from London.
"We call upon the military to immediately end the state of emergency, restore power to the democratically-elected government, to release all those unjustly detained and to respect human rights and the rule of law."
G7 foreign ministers 'deeply concerned' by Myanmar coup: statement
