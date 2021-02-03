ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,021 Increased By ▲ 30 (0.6%)
BR30 26,019 Increased By ▲ 74.66 (0.29%)
KSE100 46,919 Increased By ▲ 338.64 (0.73%)
KSE30 19,558 Increased By ▲ 159.13 (0.82%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan to witness entry of Pakistani IT engineers in near future

  • Cheema apprised the community members about measures taken to simplify the procedure of sending cars to Pakistan through gift scheme.
Ali Ahmed 03 Feb 2021

Pakistani IT engineers are all set to meet the rising demand for skilled labor in Japan’s IT sector said Trade and Commercial Counsellor Tahir Habib Cheema.

Cheema while briefing the community during the E-Khuli Kachehri about trade-related matters, said that over the years trade between Pakistan and Japan has remained limited to a few products but now we are going towards diversification.

He said that among other things there is great potential for exporting Pakistani seafood, surgical items, and agricultural products to Japan. He also said that many Japanese IT companies have shown interest in hiring Pakistani IT engineers for their projects, adding that we will see many Pakistani IT engineers coming to Japan in near future.

Cheema apprised the community members about measures taken to simplify the procedure of sending cars to Pakistan through gift scheme.

He allayed concerns of the community members regarding an ongoing investigation against few people who used fake stamp and signature of the Pakistani Embassy to clear a vehicle, and said that genuine businessmen will not be affected by this.

The event was chaired by Ambassador H.E. Mr. Imtiaz Ahmad, the envoy apprising the community about different measures taken by the government of Pakistan for their facilitation, he said that our services related to visa and passport can now be availed online, adding that physical presence is required only for a few services like biometrics and power of attorney.

The Ambassador also briefed the community members about Roshan Digital Account, Pakistan’s rising trade, investments, manpower export and growing bilateral relationship between Japan and Pakistan.

Pakistan Japan IT sector IT engineers

Japan to witness entry of Pakistani IT engineers in near future

COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan

Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi

US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Vaccine storm engulfs EU chief von der Leyen

US says too early to accept Iran proposal on reviving nuclear deal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters