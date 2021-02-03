Japan to witness entry of Pakistani IT engineers in near future

Pakistani IT engineers are all set to meet the rising demand for skilled labor in Japan’s IT sector said Trade and Commercial Counsellor Tahir Habib Cheema.

Cheema while briefing the community during the E-Khuli Kachehri about trade-related matters, said that over the years trade between Pakistan and Japan has remained limited to a few products but now we are going towards diversification.

He said that among other things there is great potential for exporting Pakistani seafood, surgical items, and agricultural products to Japan. He also said that many Japanese IT companies have shown interest in hiring Pakistani IT engineers for their projects, adding that we will see many Pakistani IT engineers coming to Japan in near future.

Cheema apprised the community members about measures taken to simplify the procedure of sending cars to Pakistan through gift scheme.

He allayed concerns of the community members regarding an ongoing investigation against few people who used fake stamp and signature of the Pakistani Embassy to clear a vehicle, and said that genuine businessmen will not be affected by this.

The event was chaired by Ambassador H.E. Mr. Imtiaz Ahmad, the envoy apprising the community about different measures taken by the government of Pakistan for their facilitation, he said that our services related to visa and passport can now be availed online, adding that physical presence is required only for a few services like biometrics and power of attorney.

The Ambassador also briefed the community members about Roshan Digital Account, Pakistan’s rising trade, investments, manpower export and growing bilateral relationship between Japan and Pakistan.