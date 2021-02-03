ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,021 Increased By ▲ 29.7 (0.6%)
BR30 26,030 Increased By ▲ 85.85 (0.33%)
KSE100 46,922 Increased By ▲ 341.79 (0.73%)
KSE30 19,555 Increased By ▲ 156.48 (0.81%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Mexican corn imports to dip 9% this year, government forecasts

  • The bulk of Mexico's corn imports come from the United States, its top trade partner. In the year through November, Mexico had imported 13 million tonnes from the United States.
Reuters 03 Feb 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's corn imports could fall by about 9% this year, as the government seeks to discourage the use of genetically modified grains and boost its local crop, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

Agriculture Minister Victor Villalobos made what he said was a preliminary forecast at a news conference. Speaking alongside him, Santiago Argüello, a senior ministry official, said that would amount to a drop of about 1.5 million tonnes of grain.

"Our agricultural planning is to reduce imports gradually," Argüello said.

Villalobos was touting the government's Corn for Mexico program, which seeks to substitute 30% of Mexico's current volume of imports with national production by 2024.

The public-private program aims to benefit some 300,000 small and medium-size corn farmers in the country, but much of the government's pledged support has been cut.

Industry critics argue the budget cuts mean that Mexico's reliance on imports is likely to grow in the near-term despite the government's lofty goal of growing its local crop.

The bulk of Mexico's corn imports come from the United States, its top trade partner. In the year through November, Mexico had imported 13 million tonnes from the United States.

Mexico is mainly a producer of white corn, which is used mostly for human consumption. Mexico produced about 25 million tonnes of white corn last year and around 3.1 million tonnes of yellow corn, according to the Mexican agriculture ministry.

The vast majority of Mexico's corn imports are for the yellow variety and it generally produces more than enough white corn for its own needs.

Wheat Corn Mexico's corn imports Santiago Argüello

Mexican corn imports to dip 9% this year, government forecasts

COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan

Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi

US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Vaccine storm engulfs EU chief von der Leyen

US says too early to accept Iran proposal on reviving nuclear deal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters