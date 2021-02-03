Markets
Palm oil tumbles 3% tracking weaker Dalian, soyoil
- The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 102 ringgit, or 3%, to 3,289 ringgit a tonne during early trade.
03 Feb 2021
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slumped 3% on Wednesday, tracking rivals Dalian and soyoil, weighed by fears of continuing weak exports.
The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 102 ringgit, or 3%, to 3,289 ringgit a tonne during early trade.
Palm fell 2.8% in the previous session.
Jeff Bezos announces to step down as Amazon CEO
Palm oil tumbles 3% tracking weaker Dalian, soyoil
COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan
Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi
US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house
Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today
Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India
Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund
Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train
Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally
Vaccine storm engulfs EU chief von der Leyen
US says too early to accept Iran proposal on reviving nuclear deal
Read more stories
Comments