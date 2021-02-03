Palm oil tumbles 3% tracking weaker Dalian, soyoil

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slumped 3% on Wednesday, tracking rivals Dalian and soyoil, weighed by fears of continuing weak exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 102 ringgit, or 3%, to 3,289 ringgit a tonne during early trade.

Palm fell 2.8% in the previous session.