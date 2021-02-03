ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
Singapore limits contact-tracing data access

AFP 03 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s parliament passed a law Tuesday limiting the use of data collected for coronavirus contact-tracing after the government admitted it could be accessed by police, sparking privacy concerns.

The city-state last year rolled out a programme called “TraceTogether” for tracking close contacts of Covid-19 patients that works via both a phone app and dongle, but uptake was initially slow.

It rose to more than 80 percent of residents after government assurances the data would only be used to fight the virus and a decision to make it mandatory for accessing some public places.

