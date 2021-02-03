ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.79%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 248.44 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,580 Increased By ▲ 331.89 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 190.43 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Skill-based training to DAPs: President asks NAVTTC, other bodies to initiate steps

03 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has asked the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and other relevant organisations to initiate measure for the provision of skill-based training to differently-abled persons (DAPs) enabling them to earn a decent livelihood as well as play their role in the social economic development of the country, said a press release.

He emphasised the need to revise the existing training curricula as per international best practices that would help the DAPs to get employment.

He expressed these views during an interactive session with the representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working for the welfare of the differently-abled persons, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today.

The meeting was attended by MNA, Munazza Hasan, secretary Ministry of Human Rights, Inamullah Khan, Chairman NAVTTC, Syed Javed Hassan, Director General Special Education, Sheikh Azhar Sajjad, and the representatives of NGOs.

The president said that DAPs constituted 12 percent to 14 percent of the country’s population and they needed to be integrated into our main educational and economic system by providing them training in relevant trades and other necessary facilities. He highlighted that the government had taken a number of measures for the welfare of the DAPs under Ehsaas Kafalat Program and the allocation of loans by the State Bank of Pakistan for the DAPs entrepreneurs. —PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dr Arif Alvi SBP NAVTTC Munazza Hasan Sheikh Azhar Sajjad Ehsaas Kafalat Program DAPs

Skill-based training to DAPs: President asks NAVTTC, other bodies to initiate steps

Daniel Pearl case: SC orders Sindh govt to shift Omer, other detainees to rest houses

NBFIs: Any person facing NAB reference cannot be given key posts: SECP

Army chief for ‘peaceful’ resolution of Kashmir dispute

OMCs, dealers: Body comprising ‘non-political’ aides of PM to re-determine margins

Infrastructure, other development funds: NA adopts motion for forming ‘special’ body

Lease of Pakistan Quarters: MoHW has Rs377m funds to pay Sindh govt

Sri Lanka scraps Japan-India port deal

PD suggests 94 uplift projects worth Rs155.73bn

KE agrees to drop reciprocity conditions

Coronavirus vaccination drive launched

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.