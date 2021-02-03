Skill-based training to DAPs: President asks NAVTTC, other bodies to initiate steps

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has asked the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and other relevant organisations to initiate measure for the provision of skill-based training to differently-abled persons (DAPs) enabling them to earn a decent livelihood as well as play their role in the social economic development of the country, said a press release.

He emphasised the need to revise the existing training curricula as per international best practices that would help the DAPs to get employment.

He expressed these views during an interactive session with the representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working for the welfare of the differently-abled persons, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today.

The meeting was attended by MNA, Munazza Hasan, secretary Ministry of Human Rights, Inamullah Khan, Chairman NAVTTC, Syed Javed Hassan, Director General Special Education, Sheikh Azhar Sajjad, and the representatives of NGOs.

The president said that DAPs constituted 12 percent to 14 percent of the country’s population and they needed to be integrated into our main educational and economic system by providing them training in relevant trades and other necessary facilities. He highlighted that the government had taken a number of measures for the welfare of the DAPs under Ehsaas Kafalat Program and the allocation of loans by the State Bank of Pakistan for the DAPs entrepreneurs. —PR

