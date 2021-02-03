Graana.com formally launches services nationwide

KARACHI: Simplifying the real estate experience for every Pakistani, Graana.com – Pakistan’s 1st Online Real Estate Marketplace formally launches services nationwide.

After successfully conquering the real estate market and marking their prominence in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the PropTech pioneer has ventured to 20+ cities of Pakistan, with 30+ offices to revolutionise the real estate practices and experience of residents. The major cities include Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Peshawar, Sukkur, Quetta, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, and Sialkot, ensuring nationwide transformation.

It is indeed a monumental moment which marks the transformation of the real estate landscape of Pakistan. It is a moment the Graana family has been waiting for a very long time, as and it is from this moment forward we work together to bring a sustainable change for the prosperity of this industry,” said CEO Graana.com Shafiq Akbar while expressing his delight.

“Through introducing Pakistan 1st Online Real Estate Marketplace, Graana.com is all set to revolutionise the real estate arena of Pakistan. It is indeed through transparency and digitization that will promote authentic real estate practices across Pakistan, and fulfil our resolve of Hamara Yaqeen Dil Se,” said Director Graana.com, Farhan Javed.—PR

