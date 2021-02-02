KPT to commence dredging in Chinna Creek: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi has said that Karachi Port Trust (KPT) was ready to commence dredging in Chinna Creek.

He stated this during his visit to witness pipeline entering Chinna Creek prior to its attachment to KPT Dredger Minhal, said a statement issued here.

He said that after gap of many years, KPT Dredger MINHAL moved into Chinna Creek. "Maintenance dredging by KPT Dredger MINHAL will help in restoring the Marine habitat" he said.

KPT Engineering Team also repairing remaining 2 craters/ ditches at New M. A. Jinnah Road, Keamari, enabling commuters and transporters safe and smooth flow of traffic towards Port.

Federal Secretary Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed and Chairman KPT Nadir Mumtaz Warraich were also present on the occasion.