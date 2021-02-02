ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.79%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 248.44 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,580 Increased By ▲ 331.89 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 190.43 (0.99%)
Sri Lankan shares drop most in nearly four months as financials, industrials fall

Reuters 02 Feb 2021

Sri Lankan shares on Tuesday suffered their worst single-day fall since October, led by sharp declines in financial and industrial stocks.

Sri Lanka's CSE All Share Index ended 6.56% lower at 8,005.32, its biggest one-day fall since Oct. 5 last year and its second worst daily performance since late 2005.

The index had hit multiple all-time highs in recent weeks, and had notched a 30% gain in 2021 as of last week, making Sri Lanka one of the world's best performing equity markets this year. With Tuesday's sell-off, the benchmark is now up 18% for the year.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 232.8 million from 2.87 billion in the previous session.

Conglomerates LOLC and John Keells Holdings were the top drags on the benchmark, falling roughly 8% each.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 316.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.6 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 6.93 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 193.50 against the dollar as of 1215 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

