Business & Finance
Russia's inflation seen slowing in Q2 - economy ministry
- Inflation is in focus ahead of the central bank's next rate-setting meeting due on Feb. 12.
02 Feb 2021
MOSCOW: Russia's consumer inflation, currently on the rise, is expected to start slowing in year-on-year terms in the second quarter, the deputy economy minister said on Tuesday.
Inflation is in focus ahead of the central bank's next rate-setting meeting due on Feb. 12. The central bank has said it expected inflation to start slowing from March.
COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow
Russia's inflation seen slowing in Q2 - economy ministry
Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad
COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house
FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front
Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark
Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?
Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike
Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM
Read more stories
Comments