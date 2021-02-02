CTD arrests wanted terrorist named in 'Red Book' from Karachi

(Karachi) The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and a sensitive institution arrested a wanted terrorist named in ‘Red Book’, local media reported on Tuesday.

Police said that a most wanted terrorist named in the government’s Red Book, Zakir Raza alias Nadeem, has been nabbed during a joint raid of CTD and a sensitive institution in Karachi.

It added that the suspect is a close aide of another terrorist, Abbas Raza, who had received weapons training from a neighbouring country.

During the interrogation, Zakir Raza alias Nadeem revealed that he had been trained to use automatic weapons and is an expert in tactical training and he got the training from a neighbouring country following the advice of Abbas Raza.

The police stated that the arrested terrorist used to brainwash and motivate people in Karachi and Punjab province for carrying out religious, sectarian terrorism besides facilitating members of the banned outfit in its activities.

The spokesperson added that the weapon recovered from his possession is being inspected.

On January 18, the CTD arrested a student of Karachi's NED University of Engineering and Technology over charges of "international terror financing".

The CTD arrested Hafiz Mohammed Omer bin Khalid over international terror financing charges when he was trying to flee the city. The held suspect was a final year student at the varsity.

The accused was involved in sending money to families of militants linked with the global [militant] Islamic State group in Syria.