ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.32%)
AVN 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
BOP 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.26%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-2.15%)
EPCL 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.65%)
FCCL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.49%)
FFL 18.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.62%)
HASCOL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-6.73%)
HUBC 91.23 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.95%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
JSCL 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KAPCO 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
PAEL 41.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
POWER 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.69%)
PPL 93.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.99%)
PRL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.58%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 44.78 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.18%)
TRG 124.72 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (1.61%)
UNITY 36.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.91%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,994 Increased By ▲ 42.36 (0.86%)
BR30 26,007 Increased By ▲ 310.92 (1.21%)
KSE100 46,564 Increased By ▲ 315.38 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,401 Increased By ▲ 193.1 (1.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Andreescu withdraws from Aussie Open warm-up

  • "After discussing it with my team, we have decided to focus this week on training for the Australian Open and miss the Grampians."
AFP 02 Feb 2021

MELBOURNE: Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu's much-anticipated return from a year-plus injury lay-off has been delayed after she withdrew from her Australian Open warm-up event on Tuesday.

The world number eight, however, remains on track to end her 15-month absence from the circuit at the Australian Open starting on February 8. Andreescu, 20, was set to make her comeback as top seed in the Grampians Trophy at Melbourne Park starting Wednesday, but pulled out as a precautionary measure after spending 14 days in hard lockdown upon arriving in Australia.

"Following the last two weeks in quarantine, it feels so good to finally be back on the court," she said in a statement.

"After discussing it with my team, we have decided to focus this week on training for the Australian Open and miss the Grampians."

The Canadian has not played a competitive match since suffering a left knee injury at the WTA Finals in October 2019, halting her rapid rise after a stunning straight-sets victory over Serena Williams in the final at Flushing Meadows that year.

World number 12 Belinda Bencic is now the highest-ranked player in the Grampians Trophy, a tournament for players who were in hard lockdown and unable to train after Covid-19 cases were detected on the charter planes that brought them to Australia.

Australian Open Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu WTA Finals Grampians Trophy

Andreescu withdraws from Aussie Open warm-up

Coronavirus vaccination campaign to be started today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Ministry directed to monitor sugar stocks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters