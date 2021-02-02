ANL 30.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
ASC 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.66 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.27%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.75%)
DGKC 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.4%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.67%)
FCCL 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
FFBL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.91%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.14%)
HASCOL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.31%)
HUBC 89.70 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.21%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
JSCL 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.17%)
KAPCO 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
MLCF 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.64%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
PPL 92.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
PRL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.76%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
TRG 123.60 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.7%)
UNITY 36.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.86%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,963 Increased By ▲ 11.24 (0.23%)
BR30 25,879 Increased By ▲ 183.5 (0.71%)
KSE100 46,329 Increased By ▲ 80.49 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,273 Increased By ▲ 65.31 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Track and Trace System: FBR completes Application Evaluation

  • Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has finalized the evaluation of applications for Track & Trace System for Tobacco, Cement, Sugar and Fertilizer.
BR Web Desk 02 Feb 2021

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has successfully finalized the evaluation process for the grant of five-year license for a Track and Trace System, an IT-based solution for electronic monitoring of specified goods, i.e. Tobacco, Cement, Sugar and Fertilizer.

FBR initially received 11 bids and out of which only 8 bids were technically qualified. The bids were assigned technical scores on the basis of a specified evaluation criteria to evaluate them.

Moreover, the technical scores of all technically compliant bidders were displayed for all attendees to see prior to opening of the financial bids to ensure complete transparency.

The review meeting, held at FBR headquarters in Islamabad on 1st February 2021, opened the financial bids for eight technically sound applications. The financial bids were publicly opened by the 7-member licensing committee, headed by Karamatullah Khan Chaudhry.

The technical and financial scores of the eight valid applications were then compiled. According to the Licensing Rules 2019 and the PAPRA Rules 2004, the bid for M/s. AJCL/Authentix/MITAS was found to be the most favorable.

FBR has stated that installation of the Track and Trace System in the identified sectors would be a game changer for improving revenue and curbing counterfeit products in the market.

In addition to this, it is also expected that FBR will start installing UIMs (tax stamps) on various sector products from July 2021.

Cement Sugar FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) FBR Tobacco fertilizer track and trace programme

Track and Trace System: FBR completes Application Evaluation

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Ministry directed to monitor sugar stocks

Jul-Jan exports post 5.5pc growth YoY: Dawood

Jan CPI up 5.7pc YoY

First batch of 0.5m doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrives

Khattak’s statement, PML-N may be taken up: Cabinet to discuss economy today

$15.7bn Apple tax judgment: EU claims court errors in bid to overturn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters