GTR sponsors top national junior tennis players

KARACHI: Two promising national junior tennis players have got sponsorship from General Tyre to boost their careers at national and international level.

The sponsorship is aimed to support Pakistani talent and athletes who can bring glory to Pakistan. Both players are emerging talent and performing well in the national circuit.

Hasheesh Kumar has recently won the under-18 title at National Tennis Championship for juniors held at PLTA courts in Lahore. He has not only clinched the title but also became number one player of the country in the said category. Similarly, Mahatir Muhammad has also been performing quite well under this sponsorship. Recently, he claimed the title of junior’s under-18 singles at 9th Essa Lab national tennis championships for juniors and seniors.

