Pakistan calls for restraint, ‘peaceful outcome’ in Myanmar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan called for restraint and a “peaceful outcome”, as Myanmar’s military seized power after detaining Aung San Suu Kyi and other democratically-elected leaders on Monday and declared a one-year state of emergency across the country.

Responding to media queries about the developments in Myanmar, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Pakistan was closely following the developments in Myanmar.

“We hope that all parties involved will exercise restraint, uphold the rule of law, engage constructively, and work towards a peaceful outcome,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier on Monday, Myanmar’s military seized power and declared a state of emergency for one year following political standoff in wake of the of the November’s parliamentary elections results.

The country’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, and other senior politicians have been detained following the coup, according to media reports.

