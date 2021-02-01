Markets
Wall St opens higher as retail investors move to silver
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.1 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 30054.73.
- The S&P 500 rose 16.9 points, or 0.46%, at the open to 3731.17.
01 Feb 2021
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday following a steep sell-off last week, as a shift in the retail trading frenzy to silver drove up mining stocks and investors awaited manufacturing data later in the day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.1 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 30054.73. The S&P 500 rose 16.9 points, or 0.46%, at the open to 3731.17, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 155.5 points, or 1.19%, to 13226.178 at the opening bell.
