Prices of essential food items surge in retail market

Amjad Ali Shah 01 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities, including chicken meat, pulses, sugar, cooking oil/ghee, vegetable and other have risen sharply in the retail market, according to a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Live chicken/meat is being sold at Rs211 per kilogramme against the price of Rs181 per kilogramme in the previous week, while a dozen of farm eggs are being sold at Rs160-170 in the local market, the survey said. A one-kilogramme cow meat was available at Rs500 per kilogramme while mutton beef is being sold at Rs1200-1300 per kilogramme in the retail market.

Sugar is being sold at Rs90-95 per kilogramme which was being sold at the price of Rs85 per kilogramme in the previous week showing an increase of Rs10 per kg in the retail market, the survey noticed. Fresh milk is being sold at Rs120-130 per litre against the official fixed price of Rs90 per litre and yogurt at Rs100-120 per kilogramme in the retail market. Gram flour (baisen) was being available at Rs120-140 per kilogramme in the local market.

Similarly the survey said that ghee/cooking oil prices also surged up in the local market as all brand and quality were available at within range of Rs200-240 and Rs250-260 per kilogramme/litre.

The survey revealed that the prices of pulses/grains have gone up slightly in the retail market. Good quality rice (sela) is being sold at Rs160 per kilogramme against the price of Rs150 per kilogramme in the retail market.

Likewise, red bean is being sold within range of Rs180 and Rs200-220 per kilogramme, white lobiya at Rs200 per kilogramme, big-size white channa is available at Rs140 per kilogramme while small size at Rs120 per kilogramme, mash dal was being sold at Rs260 per kilogramme, dhoti dal at Rs220 per kilogramme and dal masoor at Rs160 per kilogramme.

Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160 while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220 per kilogramme. Dry fruits price also touched a new peak in the retail market, which is unaffordable for a people to buy in this winter season.

Fresh fruits are a stable food, which are also completely out of purchasing power of a common man. Apples are being sold at Rs120-150 per kilogramme, guava at Rs120 per kilogramme, fruiter at Rs80 per dozen, bananas are being sold within range of Rs60-80 and Rs100 per dozen.

Ginger is being sold at Rs300 per kilogramme, garlic at Rs250-300 per kilogramme, green chilli at Rs150-180 per kilogramme, lemon at Rs120-140 per kilogramme.

Tomatoes are being sold at Rs50-60 per kilogramme, onion at Rs50 per kilogramme, ladyfinger at Rs200 per kilogramme, bitter gourd (Karela) at Rs100 per kilogramme, arvi Rs100 per kilogramme, kado at Rs80 per kilogramme, cabbage at Rs70 per kilogramme, peas at Rs80 per kilogramme, tinda at Rs70 per kilogramme, cauliflower at Rs80 per kilogramme, turnip at Rs40 per kilogramme, new seasonal potato at Rs50-60 per kilogramme.

It was witnessed that prices of pulses/food grains remained on high-side. Good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs150 per kilogramme, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs120-130 and Rs140 per kg, while toota rice was being sold at Rs70-80 per kilogramme.

