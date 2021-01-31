Pakistan
CPI based inflation rate eases to 5.7pc in January: Asad Umar
- He said in July 2018, the CPI based monthly inflation was 5.8 percent and core inflation was 7.6 percent.
31 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Sunday said the inflation in the country continued to decline as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation rate eased to 5.7 percent in January 2021 compared to same month of the previous year.
In his tweet, the minister informed that the inflation rate in January 2021 was even lower than the time (July 2018) when the Pakistan Teheek-i-Insaaf (PTI) government was formed.
He said the core inflation rate remained at 5.4 percent in the month under review.
