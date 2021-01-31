Govt retrieves Rs 210 billion from land grabbers; 36 belonged to PML-N: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Sunday unveiled that the government had recovered Rs 210 billion from land grabbers, 36 of which belonged to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Illegally occupied state land worth billions of rupees had been retrieved from PMLN’s stalwarts including Khuram Dastagir, Senator Chaudhary Taveer, Javed Hashmi, Khawaja Asif, Abid Sher Ali, Malik Saif ul Malook Khokhar, Daniyal Aziz, Jave Latif and others, he said.

Addressing a press conference here at Press information Department (PID), he said that these people had been using political influences to occupy the government property, which caused huge financial loss to the national exchequer.

PML-N’s Chief Nawaz Sharif, he said, had introduced the politics of ‘changa manga’ and use of money in it to get personal benefits.

Through a rapid anti corruption drive, the incumbent government succeeded to make these recoveries from the thieves who had been looting and plundering the national kitty during previous regimes.

Shahzad Akbar said that the government would utilize this money to introduce universal health insurance in Punjab to provide free health facilities to citizens.

Punjab government and its anti corruption department had made outstanding role in anti corruption drive which would continue in future efficiently, he said.

Speaking about the narrative of parties included in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said that the purpose of their protests was just to defend their looted money and get NROs.

Talking on senate elections, he said that the government had tabled a constitutional amendment bill in national assembly for open balloting, adding, the opposition parties had the opportunity to vote in its favor if they were sincere in transparency of the electoral process otherwise they should present their logic to the people for opposing it.

Sharing a document containing the details of recoveries with newsmen, the advisor said that the government had retrieved 2 kanal 11m land worth Rs 92 millions along with penal rent Rs 37.50 from Ghulam Dastagir father of PMLN-N’s lawmaker Khurram Dastagir who grabbed the land on GT road and built a petrol Pump/CNG in Gujranwala. He also grabbed commercial state land measuring 1 kanal worth Rs 66 million under his cinema land, which also had been retrieved along with Rs17.16 million penal rent.

Similarly, illegal occupied state land under mian floor mill measuring 8.2 kanal worth Rs34 million was retrieved from PML-N’s Mian Javed Latif. Further illegally grabbed 30.16 kanal government land under his mian paper and board mill had also been recovered from him. Malik Saif ul Malook Khokhar ex-MNA of PML-N illegally grabbed and fraudulently transferred over 1025 kanal state land worth 70.78 millions and sold it out to PIDMIC on very high prices.

The said land had been retrieved from along with further 45 kanal state land worth Rs1.5 billion where Khokhar Palace was constructed illegally.

Three references in FBR for confiscation of benami 5000 kanal land worth Rs 7 billion of PML-N’s senator Chaudhary Tanveer was under process with FBR while 27 kanal land worth Rs one billion had been retrieved from him after registration of a case.

Shahzad Akbar further said that the illegally occupied 2400 kanal state land worth Rs 2500 million in chak no. 170/172 NB Sargodha was recovered from Daniyal Aziz. The illegally grabbed 664 kanal land worth Rs 1372.98 million by Ehsan ul Haq Bajwa was also retrieved.

The former PMLN’s minister Abid Sher Ali managed to occupy 11 acre of state land worth Rs 2 billion at Jhan road and developed Wahid Town, his matter is sub-judice.

The government also retrieved illegally occupied 60 acres agriculture land of Darbar Makhdoom Abdul Rasheed Haqqani worth Rs 3,89,97,099 from Zahid Bahar Hashmi the son-in-law of PML-N’s stalwart Makhdoom Javaid Hashmi.

The advisor stated that 25 acres of auqaf land in moza hardo sabhni worth Rs 37 millions was recovered from Mazhar Rasheed an MPA of PML-N, 293 kanal worth Rs70 millions from a front man of PML-N’s MNA Irfan Dogar and 10289 Kanal state land worth Rs 308.670 million in Mouza Rakh Kot Qaisrani, DGK was retrieved Meer Badshah Qaisrani ex MPA of MPLN.

Sardar Sher Ali Khan Gurchani illegally occupied 7560 kanal forest land worth Rs1323 million, out of which 1200 kanal worth Rs 210 millions was retrieved from him, 106.4 kanal government land worth Rs 33 million in Arifwala was recovered from PMLN’s MNA Chaudhary Muhammad Ashraf, illegally occupied 18.9 Kanal worth Rs14.425 million owned by Agriculture University Faisalabad was retrieved from PMLN’s ex-MPA Zafar Iqbal Nagra and five kanal land worth Rs150 million from the possession of Farooq Ahmed Khan.

The PMLN’s ex Tehsil Nazim, M.C Bhalwal illegally allotted 45 shops to his political supporters at the lowest rates ranging Rs600 to Rs700. Value of state land Rs102.9 million retrieved from him.

The government also retrieved 267 illegally occupied state land worth Rs100 million from PMLN’s Mudasar Qayum Nahra and Azhar Qayum Nahra, financial loss worth Rs12.145 millions were retrieved from Ahsan Raza Khan ex-MPA PMLN on construction of an illegal housing society measuring 107 kanal in Khanpur and illegally developing commercial market in the limits of town committee without approval and 64.12 kanal land worth Rs70 million was recovered from Muhammad Boota of PMLN.

Muhammad Tariq front man of Waheed Gul PMLN’s MPA constructed 2 marques illegally on the state land measuring 5 kanal worth Rs70 millions—the land also retrieved along registration of first information report (FIR) against him.