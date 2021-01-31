CPI, core inflation lower than time of PTI govt formation: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said the government’s efforts were coming to fruition as both the consumer price index and core inflation had touched lower than the time of government’s formation.

“More good news on the economic front. Consumer price index & core inflation are both now lower than when our government was formed,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

Imran Khan said he had instructed his economic team to stay vigilant and ensure that inflation stayed under control.

Planning Minister Asad Umar also said on Twitter that January inflation was down to 5.7 percent while core inflation was at 5.4%. In July 2018, prior to the PTI government’s formation, CPI was 5.8% and core inflation was 7.6%.