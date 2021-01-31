ANL 33.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Asad invites all political parties to sit together for discussing electoral reforms

  • He said the opposition parties are opposing the proposed bill which reflects that they are not sincere for holding transparent elections.
PPI 31 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has invited all political parties to sit together with the government to discuss electoral reforms.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition wants to amend the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws according to their wishes aimed at getting National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government.

Asad Umar said the government wants to hold the up-coming Senate elections in transparent manner and going to table the Senate election amendment bill in the National Assembly next week.

He said the opposition parties are opposing the proposed bill which reflects that they are not sincere for holding transparent elections.

He said everyone knows that who introduced usage of money in the country's politics as example of Changa Manga is still refreshing the minds of the nation.

To a question, the Minister said the government strongly believes in supremacy of law and is fully committed to bring transparency in every field of life.

NAB Asad Umar NRO

