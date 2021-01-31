Pakistan
PM will personally interact with general public on telephone tomorrow
- Shibli said the Prime Minister will receive phone calls from general public on Monday.
31 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz has said Prime Minister Imran Khan will personally interact with the general public on telephone tomorrow (Monday).
In a tweet on Sunday, he said the Prime Minister will receive phone calls from general public at 4:00 p.m tomorrow (Monday).
General public can contact the Prime Minister by dialing 051-9210809 to directly talk to him (Imran Khan).
