ANL 33.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 106.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 121.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 25.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
HASCOL 14.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
JSCL 30.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 41.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 46.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 92.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 127.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Single virus case sends Australia's Perth into snap lockdown

  • The new rules follow the first case of community transmission in Western Australia state for 10 months, officials said.
AFP 31 Jan 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian city of Perth will begin a snap five-day lockdown after a security guard at a quarantine hotel tested positive for Covid-19, authorities announced Sunday.

Roughly two million residents of the city must stay at home as of Sunday evening, as will those living in the nearby Peel and South West regions.

A scheduled return of schools on Monday will be delayed, with locals only permitted to leave their homes for exercise, medical care, essential work or to buy food.

The new rules follow the first case of community transmission in Western Australia state for 10 months, officials said.

"Our model is to deal with it very, very quickly and harshly... so that we can bring it under control and not have community spread of the virus as you have seen in other countries around the world," state Premier Mark McGowan said.

Authorities believe the man contracted the virus from a returning traveller quarantining in a hotel in Australia's fourth-biggest city.

The traveller is thought to have picked up a UK variant of the virus believed to be more infectious than Covid-19 strains previously detected in Australia.

Genomic testing is underway to determine the precise source of the man's infection, and health officials said he may have visited more than a dozen locations while carrying the virus.

Cafes, bars and restaurants have been ordered to close, while visits to health facilities are banned and weddings cancelled.

"What we're trying to do is have a (short) period of disruption rather than a long period of disruption, and therefore some adverse health outcomes," McGowan said.

"We are trying to crush the virus as quickly as we possibly can."

The restrictions are the toughest seen in Perth since the early stages of the pandemic, while masks have been made mandatory for the first time.

Western Australia kept its borders closed for most of 2020, cutting itself off from the rest of the nation but allowing the state to enjoy many months of relative normality.

The snap lockdown comes three weeks after similar measures were implemented in the eastern city of Brisbane, prompted by a hotel cleaner contracting the variant.

Those restrictions were quickly lifted when it became clear the virus had not taken hold in the community.

Australia has fared relatively well during the pandemic, recording just over 28,800 Covid-19 cases and 909 deaths linked to the virus in a population of about 25 million.

lockdown COVID

Single virus case sends Australia's Perth into snap lockdown

Osama Bin Laden supported, funded Nawaz Sharif, reveals Abida Hussain

PAF plane departs for China to airlift first tranche of COVID-19 vaccine

WHO team visits Wuhan market where first COVID infections detected

Pakistan secures 17 million doses of AstraZeneca

Pentagon pauses plan to give Covid vaccine to Guantanamo detainees

Britain to apply to join Asia-Pacific free trade bloc

Biden, Democrats seek ambitious hike in US minimum wage

Trump impeachment lawyers leave team: US media

FBR abolishes 2pc ACD on import of 152 items

Draft SOEs bill awaiting nod of law ministry

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters