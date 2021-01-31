PM instructs economic team to ensure inflation stays under control

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed his economic team to stay vigilant and ensure that inflation stays under control.

In a tweet on Sunday, Imran said our efforts to reduce inflation are showing results as consumer price index and core inflation are both now lower than when PTI government was formed.

The PM's statement comes in wake of Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar's tweet, saying that inflation continues to decline in the country.

Umar said that during current month inflation on Consumer Price Index is down to 5.7 percent, while the Core Inflation is at 5.4 percent. "Inflation continues to decline. Jan inflation (CPI) is down to 5.7%. Core inflation is at 5.4%. Last month (jul 2018) prior to PTI govt formation, CPI was 5.8% & core was 7.6%. The rate of inflation is LOWER today then when the PTI govt was formed."

