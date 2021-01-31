Watford winger Deulofeu makes Udinese move permanent

MILAN: Spanish forward Gerard Deulofeu on Saturday made his move to Serie A club Udinese permanent after joining on loan from English club Watford in October.

"Udinese Calcio is pleased to announce the permanent signing of Gerard Deulofeu from Watford FC," Udinese said in a statement.

"(Deulofeu) is now signing a contract that will bind him to the club until June 30, 2024."

Both Championship side Watford and Udinese belong to the Pozzo family.

The 26-year-old former Barcelona and Everton player has made 12 appearances for Udinese, scoring one goal.