ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
ASL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 106.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 121.71 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.6%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.89%)
FCCL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.33%)
FFBL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
FFL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 88.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
KAPCO 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PPL 92.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 43.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
TRG 127.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
UNITY 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PTA hints at making off-net calls ‘more cheaper’

Tahir Amin 31 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has hinted at making off-net calls further cheaper by reviewing Mobile Termination Rate (MTR), official documents revealed.

The MTR plays a critical role in protecting smaller players and automatically rationalising retail tariffs, particularly for off-net calls.

The changing market structure of the cellular mobile segment in Pakistan necessitated a review of the existing MTR at Re 0.90 per minute.

Following in-depth deliberations, the PTA reduced the MTR for all types of calls (local, long-distance, and international incoming) terminated on mobile networks from other mobile networks or fixed networks from Re 0.90 to Re 0.80 from January 1, 2019; the rate has further been reduced to Re 0.70 in 2020.

To provide relief to the customers, the MTR will be further reviewed in line with international best practices, documents revealed.

The MTR or mobile termination rate is the amount that the receiving operator must charge when a call is made to another network.

The MTR of Re 0.90 per minute was determined in 2010 and no operator could charge less than this rate.

Due to prevailing industry dynamics, there was a call for a reduction in the MTR from mobile operators.

The PTA had asked all the stakeholders for their input in revising the MTR.

Subsequently, the MTR will be reviewed in the coming years in line with the international best practices.

It is expected that the revised MTR will help to keep tariffs low for consumers.

The documents further revealed that the PTA carries out a regular exercise to verify and check whether Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) are charging their customers retail tariffs according to advertised rates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PTA Pakistan Telecommunication Authority off net calls cheap calls Cellular Mobile Operators

PTA hints at making off-net calls ‘more cheaper’

Draft SOEs bill awaiting nod of law ministry

Budgetary support: Borrowing stock exceeds Rs14trn

China gene firm providing worldwide COVID tests worked with Chinese military

Daniel Pearl review petition: Centre decides to join hands with Sindh govt

Govt’s tariff motion: Nepra to conduct public hearing on 4th

Construction of Hoshab-Awaran section: NHA approves award

Laying of ‘controversial’ gas pipeline in Karachi: Parties asked to appear before Senate body

Joint opposition to oppose govt’s proposed bill in both Houses

Senate poll ballot mode: NA Speaker, Senate chairman put their weight behind govt

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.