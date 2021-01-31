Marri says increase in petrol prices a brutal act

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians information secretary and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Shazia Marri has said that further increase in petrol prices is a brutal act, and it is tantamount to plundering the pockets of the people.

In a statement on Saturday, Marri said that since the government came to power, it had “squeezed the blood” of the people.

It seems that the petrol prices are being increased to give Rs50 crore to the government Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), she said.

She said that the “incompetent” prime minister was wasting the nation’s money on unelected assistants.

The nation will have to come out onto the roads and streets against the “selected and ruthless” government.

The opposition will protest inside and outside the Parliament and on the streets against the increase in petrol prices.

