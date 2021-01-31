ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
Court reserves verdict on acquittal application of Gill

Recorder Report 31 Jan 2021

LAHORE: A city court here on Saturday reserved its verdict on an acquittal application of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill in a defamation complaint of a Turkish company against him.

The court adjourned the proceedings till February 19 in petition of M/s Platform Turizm Tasimacilik, a subsidiary of Al-Bayrak Group companies, seeking action against Gill for levelling alleged allegations of corruption and kickbacks in a contract of operating Lahore Metro Bus service.

Gill talked to media persons after the court’s proceedings and said Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his five-year term and would never compromise with “corrupt” opposition to remain in the government.

Gill said, “All the plunderers have united against the government and they will continue to cry next three years”.

Gill said, “The land grabbers and the corrupt people are the assets of the PML-N” and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was right in calling the Khokhar brothers an asset of her party, he added.

He said there would be no more “Jati Umra” and “Khokhar Palace”, but the homes for the poor of the country.

