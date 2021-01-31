S health agency to require mask-wearing in all public transportation

WASHINGTON: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued a sweeping order requiring the wearing of masks to protect against the spread of Covid-19 on virtually every form of public transportation throughout the country. The order, issued late Friday, extends to travel on airplanes, trains, buses, taxis, ride-shares, subways, ferries and ships. It expands on one of the first executive orders signed by President Joe Biden, which required masking for interstate travel as part of a larger strategy to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The new order, which also covers intrastate travel, takes effect at 11:59 pm Monday (0459 Tuesday GMT).

“Wearing masks on our transportation systems will protect Americans and provide confidence that we can once again travel safely even during this pandemic,” the order states.

“Therefore, requiring masks will help us control this pandemic and aid in reopening America’s economy.”

The CDC order covers passengers and transportation operators both during travel and while waiting in transportation hubs.