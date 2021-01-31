S Africa police seize haul of ‘miracle’ anti-Covid drug

JOHANNESBURG: Custom officials at South Africa’s main international airport have seized hundreds of thousands of tablets of a drug some people claim could be a remedy against coronavirus, police said Saturday.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement that “tablets suspected to be ivermectin” worth six million rand (nearly $400,000) had been seized at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo international airport in the past two weeks. Six suspects have been arrested, and charged with carrying unregistered medicine and importing drugs without a licence, the statement said.