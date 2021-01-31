ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
Three die in head-on collision on Indus Highway

INP 31 Jan 2021

JAMSHORO: Three people were killed while another was injured in a collision between a car and a truck on Indus Highway near Jamshoro on Saturday.

According to details, the car was going from Karachi to Dera Ghazi Khan when it met the accident. Meanwhile, in yet another accident two people were killed while one was injured as two long vehicles collided with each other on the motorway near Kathure, Karachi.

The dead and injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The dead have been identified as Waheed s/o Lal Bux and Sajjad Khan s/o Asad Khan. Meanwhile, a man and his son were killed while five others of the same family were injured as the car they were travelling in overturned due to the bursting of one of its tyres near Lorrki on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

road accident killed injured Abbasi Shaheed Hospital accident

