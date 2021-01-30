ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
ASL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 106.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 121.71 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.6%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.89%)
FCCL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.33%)
FFBL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
FFL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 88.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
KAPCO 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PPL 92.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 43.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
TRG 127.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
UNITY 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sarwar inaugurates gas supply scheme for Pind Dadu

  • The minister said PDM was destined to fail as their all leaders were following their personal agenda.
APP 30 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Saturday inaugurated a gas supply scheme for Pind Dadu and other development schemes in Ranyal Union Council of Rawalpindi district.

Addressing a public meeting, he said the gas facility was being provided in the locality at an estimated cost of Rs 6 million, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to provide all basic facilities to the masses at their doorstep.

“Providing basic amenities of life to the public; is the mission of PTI government,” he added.

Ghulam Sarwar said the government was taking all possible measures to control the prices of daily used items, and termed the inflation an ‘artificial’ phenomenon.

The minister said opposition parties were trying to mislead the public by presenting distorted facts and figures about national economy, and protect their ill-gotten money.

He expressed confidence that the PTI would also win the next general elections, which were scheduled to be held in year 2023 on completion of its five-year democratic term, based on its performance.

Later during a brief talk with media, the minister said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was destined to fail as their all leaders were following their personal agendas and even they were not on one-page.

He said it was the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz that promoted the culture of corruption in the country and made their personal assets not only in Pakistan but also abroad.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Sarwar inaugurates gas supply scheme for Pind Dadu

UAE adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors, other professionals

Pakistan expected to receive 17mn shots of AstraZeneca vaccine in 2021: Asad Umar

Pakistan announces summer break from July 2 till July 31

FM Qureshi, US Secretary Blinken agree to work together on advancing the countries’ bilateral agenda

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1847 coronavirus cases, 52 deaths

Agriculture, livestock: PM brings Punjab’s ‘immense’ potential under sharper focus

Silkbank: Fauji Foundation seeks to acquire majority stake

ADB says sold PKR-linked Karakoram Bond at Rs1.6bn

Daniel Pearl murder case: Sindh govt files review petition

US ‘outraged’ at SC verdict

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters