Jan 30, 2021
Pakistan

Sharif family's role in promoting massive corruption always prominent: Sarwar

  • He said that we made promises of public service and we would go to the people on the basis of performance in the next general elections.
APP 30 Jan 2021

RAWALPINDI: Minister for aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan Saturday said the role of Sharif family in promoting corruption in the country always remained prominent and today they were also using tactics to mislead the people.

Talking to media persons after inaugurating developments works at Chakri road, he said that leaders of PDM were not on same page and everyone had their own agenda which was not in larger interest of the country.

Whole nation was well aware about dirty or reprehensible politics of PDM leaders and the government was not worried about their so-called protest movement, he said adding that the opposition was preparing to contest the upcoming Senate polls and by-elections by misleading the people instead of resigning.

He said it was topmost responsibility of the government to provide all basic facilities to change living standard of common man as our main objective was to serve people without any discrimination.

He said that we made promises of public service and we would go to the people on the basis of performance in the next general elections.

Responding to a media query, he said that the rise in inflation was artificial and steps were being taken to control it.

"We believe in the politics of principle and service, not on personal politics or vendetta", he said adding that those who elected from this constituency in the past did not even know that how many union councils are there in it.

Sharif family's role in promoting massive corruption always prominent: Sarwar

