ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
ASL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 106.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 121.71 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.6%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.89%)
FCCL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.33%)
FFBL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
FFL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 88.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
KAPCO 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PPL 92.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 43.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
TRG 127.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
UNITY 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, US agree to work on advancing bilateral agenda

  • Qureshi said Pakistan has facilitated the Afghan peace process and remains committed to working with the United States as a partner for peace.
PPI 30 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the new US administration have agreed to work together on advancing the two countries’ bilateral agenda and promoting common interests in the region and beyond.

The understanding came during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the newly appointed US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, in which they discussed bilateral ties, Afghan peace and the Daniel Pearl case.

The Foreign Minister congratulated Secretary Blinken on assuming his office and underscored Pakistan’s commitment to forging a comprehensive partnership with the United States based on convergence of interests on a whole range of issues.

Highlighting the transformation in Pakistan, he stressed that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has a new vision that places a premium on forging an economic partnership, building a peaceful neighbourhood, and enhancing regional connectivity.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has facilitated the Afghan peace process and remains committed to working with the United States as a partner for peace.

In the context of recent developments in Daniel Pearl case, he underscored that it is important and in mutual interest that justice is served through legal means.

The US Secretary of State recalled the US-Pakistan cooperation over the years and noted that the two countries have a range of areas to engage in. He acknowledged the sacrifices of the people of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

Pakistan US bilateral agenda

Pakistan, US agree to work on advancing bilateral agenda

UAE adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors, other professionals

Pakistan expected to receive 17mn shots of AstraZeneca vaccine in 2021: Asad Umar

Pakistan announces summer break from July 2 till July 31

FM Qureshi, US Secretary Blinken agree to work together on advancing the countries’ bilateral agenda

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1847 coronavirus cases, 52 deaths

Agriculture, livestock: PM brings Punjab’s ‘immense’ potential under sharper focus

Silkbank: Fauji Foundation seeks to acquire majority stake

ADB says sold PKR-linked Karakoram Bond at Rs1.6bn

Daniel Pearl murder case: Sindh govt files review petition

US ‘outraged’ at SC verdict

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters