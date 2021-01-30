ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
ASL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 106.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 121.71 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.6%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.89%)
FCCL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.33%)
FFBL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
FFL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 88.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
KAPCO 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PPL 92.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 43.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
TRG 127.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
UNITY 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan desires peace, stability and prosperity in the region: FM

  • Qureshi said US Secretary of State expressed his concern over development in Daniel Pearl case.
PPI 30 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan desires peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Addressing a news conference in Multan on Saturday, he said in his telephonic conversation with the US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinklen, he discussed bilateral ties and Afghan Peace Process, emphasizing that the priorities of newly elected US President and Prime Minister Imran Khan are same.

He assured the US Secretary of States that Pakistan has facilitated the Afghan peace process and is committed to work with United States as partner for peace and to advance common interests.

He informed Antony J. Blinklen, about the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan on terrorism, climate change and regional connectivity. He said stability in Afghanistan will bring stability in Pakistan and the entire region.

The Foreign Minister said US Secretary of State expressed his concern over development in Daniel Pearl case, but he told him that courts in Pakistan are free and take decisions on merit.

He said he informed him that India wants instability in Pakistan and dossier have been given to the world regarding India state sponsored terrorism which will further expose India's brutal face.

He said India's Republican Day was observed as Black Day in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. About farmers protest, he said Kisan Movement in India is getting stronger.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan desires peace, stability and prosperity in the region: FM

UAE adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors, other professionals

Pakistan expected to receive 17mn shots of AstraZeneca vaccine in 2021: Asad Umar

Pakistan announces summer break from July 2 till July 31

FM Qureshi, US Secretary Blinken agree to work together on advancing the countries’ bilateral agenda

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1847 coronavirus cases, 52 deaths

Agriculture, livestock: PM brings Punjab’s ‘immense’ potential under sharper focus

Silkbank: Fauji Foundation seeks to acquire majority stake

ADB says sold PKR-linked Karakoram Bond at Rs1.6bn

Daniel Pearl murder case: Sindh govt files review petition

US ‘outraged’ at SC verdict

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters