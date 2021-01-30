Pakistan desires peace, stability and prosperity in the region: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan desires peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Addressing a news conference in Multan on Saturday, he said in his telephonic conversation with the US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinklen, he discussed bilateral ties and Afghan Peace Process, emphasizing that the priorities of newly elected US President and Prime Minister Imran Khan are same.

He assured the US Secretary of States that Pakistan has facilitated the Afghan peace process and is committed to work with United States as partner for peace and to advance common interests.

He informed Antony J. Blinklen, about the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan on terrorism, climate change and regional connectivity. He said stability in Afghanistan will bring stability in Pakistan and the entire region.

The Foreign Minister said US Secretary of State expressed his concern over development in Daniel Pearl case, but he told him that courts in Pakistan are free and take decisions on merit.

He said he informed him that India wants instability in Pakistan and dossier have been given to the world regarding India state sponsored terrorism which will further expose India's brutal face.

He said India's Republican Day was observed as Black Day in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. About farmers protest, he said Kisan Movement in India is getting stronger.