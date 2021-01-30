Business & Finance
Aeromexico to suspend flights to Canada after Trudeau announcement
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced the measures agreed by Canada's airlines in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
- Aeromexico said its flights to Toronto would be suspended on Feb. 8 and those to Montreal and Vancouver from Feb. 10.
30 Jan 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexican airline Aeromexico announced it would suspend flights to Canada from the second week of February until April 30 after Canada said its major carriers would halt service to Mexico and the Caribbean for three months starting on Sunday.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced the measures agreed by Canada's airlines in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, just as the country's vaccine rollout suffered a fresh setback.
In a statement issued late on Friday, Aeromexico said its flights to Toronto would be suspended on Feb. 8 and those to Montreal and Vancouver from Feb. 10.
In the meantime, Aeromexico would carry out final flights to enable people to return to their desired destinations, it said.
