All primary schools and universities will reopen from Monday: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education and Professional Trainings and National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood has said that all primary schools and universities will reopen from Monday.

Talking to media in Sukkur during his visit to the tomb of Mir Masoom Shah Minaret, a Mughal era's monument, he said the country has witnessed "too much loss of education" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shafqat Mehmood said education plays a crucial role in the economic development and growth of a country and use of technology is crucial to ensure quality education.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the minister said Pakistan needs to invest more in education sector in the coming years.

He said use of technology is vital to bridge the educational gap and better teaching methodologies will be helpful to ensure quality education.