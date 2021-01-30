Govt striving to connect research with industry: Fawad

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that to reap the full benefits of researches, the government was striving to connect the research with industry.

Addressing as a chief guest in an inaugural session of “Affordable Low Cost Model Home” via video link at the NED University of Engineering and Technology, the federal minister said that since he took over the Ministry of Science and Technology he had focused on ensuring practical use of research.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said to establish affordable structures for the needy people, the government made efforts to link the academia with the industry and to bring all the stakeholders on same platform.

Addressing the event, Chairman PM Housing Task Force Zaigham Rizvi emphasized upon the active role of academia. He said no country had grown without active role of academia.

He expressed his gratitude that around 28 universities had joined hands with the government for research on low cost material and technology.

Zaigham Rizvi said that the government was determined to achieve the target of provision of affordable housing units to needy people of the country.

Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Lt. General (Retd.) Chairman Anwar Ali Hyder, NED University Vice Chancellor Dr. Sarosh H. Lodhi and others also spoke on the occasion.