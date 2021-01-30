ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
ASL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 106.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 121.71 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.6%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.89%)
FCCL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.33%)
FFBL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
FFL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 88.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
KAPCO 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PPL 92.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 43.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
TRG 127.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
UNITY 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rice exports grew by 18.02pc, reached $232.722mn

  • About 459,714 metric tons of rice valuing $232.722 million exported during the months of December, 2020.
APP 30 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Rice exports from the country during month of December, 2020 witnessed about 18.02 percent growth as compared the exports of the corresponding month of last year.

About 459,714 metric tons of rice valuing $232.722 million exported during the months of December, 2020 as compared the exports of 409,757 metric tons worth $197.188 million of same month of last year.

During the period under review about 63,449 metric tons of Basmati rice worth $66.192 million also exported as compared 84,078 metric tons valuing $65.547 million of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The exports of Basmati rice witnessed about 0.98 percent growth during last months as against the exports of corresponding month of year 2019-20, it reveled.

In December 2020, country fetched $166.530 million by exporting about 396,265 metric tons of rice other then Basmati as compared the exports of 325,676 metric tons $131.641 million of same month of last year.

The exports of others rice recorded about 26.50 percent increase during the period under review as against the exports of same month last year, the data reveled.

However, exports of rice from the country during first half of current financial year registered negative growth of 6.74 percent as compared the exports of same period last year.

From July-December, 2020, 1,824,638 metric tons of rice worth $963 million were exported as compared the exports of 2,038,052 metric tons costing $1.0333 billion of same period last year.

In first half of current financial year, exports of Basmati rice decreased by 31.03 percent, where as exports of rice other then Basmati grew by 7.45 percent.

It is worth mentioning here that food group exports from the country during the moth of December, 2020 recorded growth of 11.83 percent as compared the exports of same month of last year.

Rice exports

Rice exports grew by 18.02pc, reached $232.722mn

UAE adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors, other professionals

Pakistan expected to receive 17mn shots of AstraZeneca vaccine in 2021: Asad Umar

Pakistan announces summer break from July 2 till July 31

FM Qureshi, US Secretary Blinken agree to work together on advancing the countries’ bilateral agenda

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1847 coronavirus cases, 52 deaths

Agriculture, livestock: PM brings Punjab’s ‘immense’ potential under sharper focus

Silkbank: Fauji Foundation seeks to acquire majority stake

ADB says sold PKR-linked Karakoram Bond at Rs1.6bn

Daniel Pearl murder case: Sindh govt files review petition

US ‘outraged’ at SC verdict

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters