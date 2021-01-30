ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
ASL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 106.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 121.71 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.6%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.89%)
FCCL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.33%)
FFBL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
FFL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 88.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
KAPCO 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PPL 92.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 43.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
TRG 127.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
UNITY 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ukraine will receive 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine in February

  • Manufactured in the United States, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be immediately distributed to vaccinate employees of hospitals that provide care to patients with COVID.
  • In parallel, during the first half of the year, starting from February, we will be able to receive between 2.2 and 3.7 million doses of AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine for the next phases of the campaign.
Reuters 30 Jan 2021

KIEV: Ukraine will receive 117,000 doses of American-made Pfizer-BioNTech m-RNA vaccine in February within the framework of the COVAX programme, Viktor Lyashko, Ukraine's deputy health minister, said.

According to Lyashko, also Ukraine's chief sanitary doctor, Ukraine will also receive between 2.2 to 3.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in the first half of 2021.

Manufactured in the United States, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be immediately distributed to vaccinate employees of hospitals that provide care to patients with COVID, he said.

"In parallel, during the first half of the year, starting from February, we will be able to receive between 2.2 and 3.7 million doses of AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine for the next phases of the campaign," Lyashko said on his Facebook page.

Ukraine has not yet registered a single vaccine so far but has banned Russia's Sputnik V for use this week.

Last week, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promised that Ukraine would buy 1 million vaccines in February, but did not name the manufacturer.

Pfizer vaccine BioNTech vaccines Ukraine vaccination

Ukraine will receive 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine in February

UAE adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors, other professionals

Pakistan announces summer break from July 2 till July 31

FM Qureshi, US Secretary Blinken agree to work together on advancing the countries’ bilateral agenda

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1847 coronavirus cases, 52 deaths

Agriculture, livestock: PM brings Punjab’s ‘immense’ potential under sharper focus

Silkbank: Fauji Foundation seeks to acquire majority stake

ADB says sold PKR-linked Karakoram Bond at Rs1.6bn

Daniel Pearl murder case: Sindh govt files review petition

US ‘outraged’ at SC verdict

Healthy returns in Jan: PSX 2nd best performing market in the region

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters