33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: As many as 33 people were tested positive for COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the tally of active cases to 508 in the district.

A spokesperson for Health Department said that 952 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories during the 24 hours.

He said that so far 7,364 people had recovered from the disease, while 414 lost their lives due to coronavirus since March 2020.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 140 patients, including 41 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 35, including six confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

He further said that 389 confirmed patients were in home isolation in the district.