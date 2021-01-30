Govt focusing on development of backward areas of Punjab: Buzdar

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that PTI government is focusing on development of backward areas of Punjab.

He stated this while talking to the elected representative of Punjab Assembly in Lahore on Saturday. The Chief Minister said we will make education and health facilities better in remote areas as well as cities.

He said no one will be allowed to interfere in legitimate work of elected representatives. He said he will continue to consult with public representatives for solution of problems of people.