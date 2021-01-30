Pakistani companies receive orders worth $2mn at Int’l trade fair

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani companies have received orders worth two million dollars at international trade fair held in Sudan last week.

In a tweet, Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said as part of the government’s Look Africa Policy initiative, Pakistan successfully participated in international trade fair held in Khartoum from 21st to 28th of this month.

He congratulated the companies from automobile, agro-machinery, pharma, glass and fruit sectors for securing orders despite of difficulties created by COVID-19. The Adviser said orders worth three million dollars are under process.