Pakistan
Empowering women folk Govt’s top priority: Punjab CM
- He said that no society can move forward without practical contribution of women folk in society' progress.
30 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that empowering women folk is mission of PTI Government.
Talking to a group of women members of Punjab Assembly in Lahore, he said PTI Government has taken concrete measures including end of gender discrimination, protection of women rights and ensuring their social and economic independence.
He said role of women parliamentarians cannot be ignored for solution of public issues.
