Pakistan
Covid-19 claims three more lives at Nishtar Hospital
- Forty-six patients were also diagnosed as negative and would likely to be discharged soon from the hospital, he said.
30 Jan 2021
MULTAN: Another three patients fell prey to Coronavirus at Nishtar Hopsital during last 24 hours.
Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Ghulam Fatima (74) Muhammad Aslam (75) and Shamshad Ali (70) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.
Ghulam Fatima to Dera Ghazi Khan while Muhammad Aslam and Shamshad Ali hailed Multan, he informed.
Thirty-two patients are positive and 28 are suspected out of total 106 cases brought to admit here, he stated.
Forty-six patients were also diagnosed as negative and would likely to be discharged soon from the hospital, he said.
Special plane to bring COVID-19 vaccine from China to Pakistan tomorrow
Covid-19 claims three more lives at Nishtar Hospital
UAE adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors, other professionals
Pakistan announces summer break from July 2 till July 31
FM Qureshi, US Secretary Blinken agree to work together on advancing the countries’ bilateral agenda
Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1847 coronavirus cases, 52 deaths
Agriculture, livestock: PM brings Punjab’s ‘immense’ potential under sharper focus
Silkbank: Fauji Foundation seeks to acquire majority stake
ADB says sold PKR-linked Karakoram Bond at Rs1.6bn
Daniel Pearl murder case: Sindh govt files review petition
US ‘outraged’ at SC verdict
Healthy returns in Jan: PSX 2nd best performing market in the region
Read more stories
Comments