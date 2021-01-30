ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
ASL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 106.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 121.71 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.6%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.89%)
FCCL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.33%)
FFBL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
FFL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 88.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
KAPCO 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PPL 92.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 43.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
TRG 127.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
UNITY 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid-19 claims three more lives at Nishtar Hospital

  • Forty-six patients were also diagnosed as negative and would likely to be discharged soon from the hospital, he said.
APP 30 Jan 2021

MULTAN: Another three patients fell prey to Coronavirus at Nishtar Hopsital during last 24 hours.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Ghulam Fatima (74) Muhammad Aslam (75) and Shamshad Ali (70) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Ghulam Fatima to Dera Ghazi Khan while Muhammad Aslam and Shamshad Ali hailed Multan, he informed.

Thirty-two patients are positive and 28 are suspected out of total 106 cases brought to admit here, he stated.

Forty-six patients were also diagnosed as negative and would likely to be discharged soon from the hospital, he said.

Nishtar Hospital

Covid-19 claims three more lives at Nishtar Hospital

UAE adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors, other professionals

Pakistan announces summer break from July 2 till July 31

FM Qureshi, US Secretary Blinken agree to work together on advancing the countries’ bilateral agenda

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1847 coronavirus cases, 52 deaths

Agriculture, livestock: PM brings Punjab’s ‘immense’ potential under sharper focus

Silkbank: Fauji Foundation seeks to acquire majority stake

ADB says sold PKR-linked Karakoram Bond at Rs1.6bn

Daniel Pearl murder case: Sindh govt files review petition

US ‘outraged’ at SC verdict

Healthy returns in Jan: PSX 2nd best performing market in the region

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters