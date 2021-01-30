SBP creates service desk for borrowers of housing finance

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has created Service Desk to facilitate borrowers under government’s markup subsidy for housing finance for lodging complaints against banks while availing financing.

The central bank tweeted that people could register complaint by providing minimum details on the online service portal.

"Through SBP’s Service Desk to facilitate borrowers under Government’s Markup Subsidy for Housing Finance, you can register a complaint by providing minimum details on the online service portal. To access portal: servicedesk.sbp.org.pk," it tweeted.

Behind this Service Desk, the SBP had established network of focal persons of banks and SBP offices in 15 cities to resolve applicants' complaints.

For registering a complaint, the complainant is required to provided his/her details and the information about the bank against which the complaint is to be registered.