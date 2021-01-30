15-day typhoid vaccination drive in 12 districts of Punjab on the card

MULTAN: A 15-day typhoid vaccination drive was going to start on February 1 (Monday) at 12 districts of Punjab.

During the first phase 10 million children from 9 months to 15 years would be vaccinated in 12 districts while the second phase will begin in the month of May to vaccinate 1.93 crore children in urban areas of 24 other districts.

A seminar in this connection was held at local hotel titled 'Role & Responsibilities of media in Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) drive here on Saturday.

Secretary Health South Punjab Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti speaking as chief guest said that the Typhoid vaccination drive was being launched at four districts of South Punjab including Multan, Layyah, Rajanpur and DG Khan.

He informed that vaccination of one million kids will be made at Multan district during the drive.

The drive was being launched at 65 urban Union Councils of the district in collaboration with UNICEF and WHO.

Secretary Health South Punjab further said that 643 teams were constituted to make the drive successful in the district.

Out of 643 teams, 82 teams will be deputed at fixed points while 561 teams will perform duties as out reach.

Similarly, 1286 social mobilizers were participating for the success of the drive.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Malik Saleem Labar said that they would play effective role to make the drive successful.

He thanked Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar over launching vaccination drive against Typhoid in the district Multan.

On this occasion, MPAs Qasim Khan Langah, Sabeen Gul, Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Prof Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood, CEO Health Dr Arshad Malik and others were also present.

The shields and certificates were distributed among the participants of the seminar.