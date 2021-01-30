Business & Finance
Dubai, Israel trade reaches 1 billion dirham since normalisation
- Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed in August to normalise diplomatic relations.
- The amount includes around 325 million dirham of imports and 607 million dirham of exports, the media office said in a statement.
30 Jan 2021
DUBAI: The trade between Dubai and Israel has reached 1 billion dirham ($272 million) over the last five months, the Dubai media office said on Saturday.
Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed in August to normalise diplomatic relations.
The amount includes around 325 million dirham of imports and 607 million dirham of exports, the media office said in a statement.
Special plane to bring COVID-19 vaccine from China to Pakistan tomorrow
Dubai, Israel trade reaches 1 billion dirham since normalisation
UAE adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors, other professionals
Pakistan announces summer break from July 2 till July 31
FM Qureshi, US Secretary Blinken agree to work together on advancing the countries’ bilateral agenda
Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1847 coronavirus cases, 52 deaths
Agriculture, livestock: PM brings Punjab’s ‘immense’ potential under sharper focus
Silkbank: Fauji Foundation seeks to acquire majority stake
ADB says sold PKR-linked Karakoram Bond at Rs1.6bn
Daniel Pearl murder case: Sindh govt files review petition
US ‘outraged’ at SC verdict
Healthy returns in Jan: PSX 2nd best performing market in the region
Read more stories
Comments