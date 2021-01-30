ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
ASL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 106.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 121.71 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.6%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.89%)
FCCL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.33%)
FFBL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
FFL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 88.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
KAPCO 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PPL 92.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 43.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
TRG 127.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
UNITY 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mexico leader hopeful worst of his Covid illness over

  • The health ministry reported Lopez Obrador had experienced brief episodes of low-grade fever and a slight headache.
AFP 30 Jan 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday he was hopeful that he was through the worst of his coronavirus infection as he reappeared in a video message to the nation.

"I still have Covid but the doctors already tell me that the critical phase is passing," said the 67-year-old from the National Palace, where he has his office and official residence.

"Now I present myself to you so that there are no rumors," he added in the video posted on social media.

"I'm fine although I still have to rest," he said in a steady voice.

Dressed in a suit, tie and overcoat -- but without a face mask -- he is seen walking and talking for around 13 minutes through the National Palace.

Lopez Obrador said he was working while in isolation, in particular on efforts to secure more vaccines for Mexico, which has one of the world's highest Covid-19 death tolls at more than 156,000.

The country began a mass immunization program on December 24 but like many nations it is struggling to acquire enough doses.

Lopez Obrador said Mexico expected to receive six million doses from various manufacturers in February and 12 million in March, by when it hopes to have given a first shot to all older adults.

The left-wing populist, who has a history of heart problems and hypertension, announced Sunday that he was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 but had mild symptoms.

He joins other world leaders who have caught the virus, including former US president Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The health ministry reported on Wednesday that Lopez Obrador had experienced brief episodes of low-grade fever and a slight headache.

The Mexican leader has refused to wear a mask except on rare occasions during the pandemic.

He was accused by critics of downplaying the risks of the virus early in the crisis and of being slow to impose a lockdown.

Both new coronavirus infections and deaths have set daily records this month, leaving hospitals overwhelmed, particularly in Mexico City, which has been in a state of maximum alert since mid-December.

Coronavirus Lopez Obrador COVID infection

Mexico leader hopeful worst of his Covid illness over

UAE adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors, other professionals

Pakistan announces summer break from July 2 till July 31

FM Qureshi, US Secretary Blinken agree to work together on advancing the countries’ bilateral agenda

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1847 coronavirus cases, 52 deaths

Agriculture, livestock: PM brings Punjab’s ‘immense’ potential under sharper focus

Silkbank: Fauji Foundation seeks to acquire majority stake

ADB says sold PKR-linked Karakoram Bond at Rs1.6bn

Daniel Pearl murder case: Sindh govt files review petition

US ‘outraged’ at SC verdict

Healthy returns in Jan: PSX 2nd best performing market in the region

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters