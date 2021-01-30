World
Italy extends ban on Brazil flights to Feb 15
- I signed a new order pushing back the blockage of flights from Brazil and the ban to enter Italy to all those who have been through the country in 14 previous days.
- The suspension will be until Feb. 15, and can "possibly be renewed" a spokesperson for the minister said.
ROME: Italy on Saturday extended by a further fortnight the suspension of flights from Brazil, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said.
"I signed a new order pushing back the blockage of flights from Brazil and the ban to enter Italy to all those who have been through the country in 14 previous days," Speranza said on Facebook, adding Italy kept "an extremely prudent approach" on the matter.
Rome had announced it would suspend flights from Brazil on Jan. 16 until the end of the mont, in response to the new coronavirus variant detected in the South American country.
The suspension will be until Feb. 15, and can "possibly be renewed" a spokesperson for the minister said.
